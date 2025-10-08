Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,518,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,919,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $16,297,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Pacific Land has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $960.06 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $845.56 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $920.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,093.27. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

