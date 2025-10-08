Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.65.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

