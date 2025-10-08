iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTMFree Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 959.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

