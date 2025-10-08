Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 4,567 KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.