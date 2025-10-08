Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $43,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

