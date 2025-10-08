Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $37,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,319,000 after buying an additional 661,432 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,437,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after buying an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after buying an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $254,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7%

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

