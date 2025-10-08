Sachetta LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sachetta LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.3%

Vertiv stock opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

