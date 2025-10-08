Ares Management Corporation $ARES Stock Holdings Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,813,445,000 after acquiring an additional 382,273 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,350,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after acquiring an additional 174,645 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,354,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,735,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

