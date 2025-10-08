Clarius Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,683,000 after buying an additional 377,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,407,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,078,000 after buying an additional 67,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,332,000 after buying an additional 781,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,661,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,767,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,208,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.1%

RACE opened at $490.84 on Wednesday. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.56 and a 200-day moving average of $470.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $570.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price target on Ferrari in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.80.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

