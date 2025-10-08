JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Community Financial Services Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.95.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

