Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.50.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total value of $2,739,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $34,647,566.80. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,702 shares of company stock valued at $53,834,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $945.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $855.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $723.48. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $986.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

