Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Raised by Penney Financial LLC

Penney Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

