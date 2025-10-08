KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 2,700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $222.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day moving average of $240.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

