BankPlus Trust Department Buys 1,496 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.2% of BankPlus Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.