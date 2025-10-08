BankPlus Trust Department Sells 1,477 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

BankPlus Trust Department decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $248.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

