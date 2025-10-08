1 North Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,228 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 6.0% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

