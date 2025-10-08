DMC Group LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 51,823 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4,083.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

