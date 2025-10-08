Friedenthal Financial Sells 2,740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,458.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

