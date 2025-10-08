DMC Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,205 SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

