DMC Group LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF $GNMA

DMC Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

