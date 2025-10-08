DMC Group LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Allegion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average is $150.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $180.34.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Zacks Research cut Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

