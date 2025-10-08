Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Unum Group stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

