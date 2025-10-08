Mainsail Asset Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.08.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

