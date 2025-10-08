Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Stantec Inc. $STN

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,504.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.