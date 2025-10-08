Friedenthal Financial Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,044 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,410,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 343,406 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 706,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 340,107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 497,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 244,979 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2%
LMBS stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $50.25.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
