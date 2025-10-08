O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,373.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

