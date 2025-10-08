iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

