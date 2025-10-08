Watershed Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $106.87.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

