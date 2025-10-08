Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 791,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

