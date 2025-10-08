Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $16,664,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 646,613,244 shares in the company, valued at $154,288,386,150.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,509,379 shares of company stock valued at $605,554,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.