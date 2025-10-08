Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank decreased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 52.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 22.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 206,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 52.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

