RMG Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.