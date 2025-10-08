Country Club Bank Reduces Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Country Club Bank decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $293.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.34 and its 200 day moving average is $259.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.