Country Club Bank Sells 5,031 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Country Club Bank decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in NU were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 286,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 74.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in NU by 474.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NU stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

