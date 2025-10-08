Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 327.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

