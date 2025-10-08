Country Club Bank Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Country Club Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,148,000 after buying an additional 898,849 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

