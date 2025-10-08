Abel Hall LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Abel Hall LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Abel Hall LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 126,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 477,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.