Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,857,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,541,000 after buying an additional 1,403,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

