Somerville Kurt F Decreases Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,787,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,808,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after acquiring an additional 900,071 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,539,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 9.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 160,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

