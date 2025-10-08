Somerville Kurt F Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

