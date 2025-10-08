Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires Shares of 6,237 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,237 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,969 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 54,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.