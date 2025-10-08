Abel Hall LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Abel Hall LLC lessened its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Abel Hall LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFGP. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 62,119 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,160,000 after buying an additional 277,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.