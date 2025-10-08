Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Buys 379 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

