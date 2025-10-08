Financial Life Advisors Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Financial Life Advisors lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 7.4%

USMV opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

