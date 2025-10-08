Morton Capital Management LLC CA Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,067,000 after purchasing an additional 474,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 393.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,751,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,427,000 after buying an additional 6,179,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,794,000 after buying an additional 2,583,456 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after buying an additional 58,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

