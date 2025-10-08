SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Stock Position Increased by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,736 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

