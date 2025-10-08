LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

