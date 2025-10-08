iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 378,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,664,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $520,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

