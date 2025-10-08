Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.38. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

