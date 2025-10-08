CME Group Inc. $CME Position Boosted by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after buying an additional 400,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after buying an additional 363,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,727,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,660,000 after purchasing an additional 290,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $263.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.94 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

CME Group Company Profile



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

